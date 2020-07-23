1/
Debra Cay Phillips (Debbie) Darland
Debra Cay (Phillips) Darland, of Mason, Ohio, died on May 16, 2020, after a short but intense battle with glioblastoma.
Debbie grew up in Shepherdsville but has resided in Mason, Ohio, for the past 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nellie Phillips;
She is survived by her husband and high school sweetheart, Cleon; her children, Ben (Emily), Chris (Audrey) and Leann (Barrett); six grandchildren, Brynn, Adrienne, John, Ellie, Gwen and Henry; her father, Charles (Betty) Phillips; siblings, Michael, Charlene, Teresa (Mark) and Karen (Mike); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and good friends.
A memorial visitation will be held on Aug. 7 from 4-8 p.m. at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to the UC Brain Tumor Center Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 27, 2020.
