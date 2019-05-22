Debra Conrad Sharp

Service Information
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-955-6304
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Debra Conrad Sharp, 54, of Shepherdsville, died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Conrad; and granddaughter, Hunter Sharp.
She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Jerry Sharp; daughters, Bobbie (Nik) Hartman and Shawna Johnson; two grandchildren; sister, Kim Atkins; and brothers, David (Shelly) Conrad and George Conrad.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Friday, May 24, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Beckman Street in Shepherdsville, with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.