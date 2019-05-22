Debra Conrad Sharp, 54, of Shepherdsville, died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Conrad; and granddaughter, Hunter Sharp.
She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Jerry Sharp; daughters, Bobbie (Nik) Hartman and Shawna Johnson; two grandchildren; sister, Kim Atkins; and brothers, David (Shelly) Conrad and George Conrad.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Friday, May 24, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Beckman Street in Shepherdsville, with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 27, 2019