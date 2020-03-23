Debra Darlene Harlow Hudson, 58, of Shepherdsville, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father, Walden Glenn Harlow.
She is survived by her mother, Janet Harlow; sons, Jeff and Scott Hudson; brother, Ronald Lee (Stephanie) Harlow; and a granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Mount Washington Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday and after 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 25, 2020