Delano 'Dale' Barnett, 86, of Taylorsville, died on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Velma Mahoney Barnett; sons, Byron Keith (Becky) and Kenneth Allen (Laurie) Barnett; daughters, Rhonda Louise (Danny) Maddix and Tonya Dale (Mark) Lanning; brothers, J.C. and Teddy Barnett; sisters, Dola Hoskins and Lunette Smith; 11 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 20, 2019