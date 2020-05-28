Derrick Curtis Johnson Sr.
Derrick Curtis Johnson Sr., 33, of Louisville, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his children's mother, Brittany Dawn Beard; grandfather, Charles William Johnson Sr.; nephew, William Joseph Cooper; and a niece, Terra Rose Cooper.
He is survived by his father, Charles William (Rose Etta) Johnson Jr.; mother, Brinda Johnson; sons, Derrick Curtis Johnson Jr.and Blake Jayden Johnson; daughter, Leigha Nichole Johnson; brother, Andrew Grant Johnson; and sisters, Crystal Marie England, Michelle Lea Bucklew, Stephanie Lynn Johnson, Christina Renea Johnson and Ashley Nicole Cooper.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. Visitation after 9 a.m.

Published in The Pioneer News from May 28 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
