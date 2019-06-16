Donald E. Crenshaw

Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-957-5200
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Obituary
Donald E. Crenshaw, 88, died on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret (Vanover) Crenshaw; second wife, Mildred J. (Owen) Crenshaw.
He is survived by his children, Larry (Shirley), the Rev. Gregory (Lisa L.) Crenshaw, Lisa G. Crenshaw and Michael (Mary) Hardest; siblings, Henrietta Parsons, Howard (Joyce) Crenshaw and Sharon (Michael) Leasor; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Monday and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on June 19, 2019
