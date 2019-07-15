Donald Gilkey, 68, of Shepherdsville, died on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary (Aubrey) Gilkey.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Gilkey; children, Ryan Gilkey, Timothy (Laurie) Gilkey and Donald Gilkey Jr., along with Spencer Mattingly, who was like a son; brother, Charles (Diane) Gilkey; and several grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 19, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Beckman Street in Shepherdsville. Friends may pay their respects from 4-8 p.m. on Friday.
Published in The Pioneer News on July 17, 2019