Donald Lee Roby Sr., 68, of Shepherdsville, died on Monday, July 1, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary Roby; his former wife, Rosemary Williams; his son, Gary Roby; and siblings, Lyman Roby, Hallie Mudd and Betty England.
He is survived by his children, Kim (Scott) Schroeder, Don (Jennifer) Roby Jr. and Kelly (Jim) Shirley; brother, Robert (Linda) Roby; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home on South Preston Highway in Shepherdsville with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Published in The Pioneer News on July 3, 2019