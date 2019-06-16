Donald Ray Mattingly

Service Information
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-543-6881
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bardstown Junction Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Bardstown Junction Baptist Church
Obituary
Donald Ray Mattingly, 66, of Shepherdsville, died on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Martha Mattingly; and a child, DJ Mattingly.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Mattingly; children, Bobbi Jo (Justin) Baird, Josh (Amanda) Mattingly, Joseph Mattingly and Jesse Mattingly; siblings, Phyllis (Ross) Buttry, Shirley (Ernie) Walls, Jerry Mattingly and Ricky (Cathy) Mattingly; seven grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, at Bardstown Junction Baptist Church with burial in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Monday and 1-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Maraman Billings Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville and after 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.
Published in The Pioneer News on June 19, 2019
