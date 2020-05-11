Donald Ray Watts Sr., 81, of Eastview, died on Monday, May 11, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel Dean Bunch Watts; parents, John Clarence and Alice Elizabeth Raley Watts; brother, Charles Watts; sisters, Martha Nell Woods and Mary Lou Myers; and a grandson, Cody Lee.
He is survived by his children, Anita (Gary) Jones, Sondra (Keith) Watts, Donald Ray (Vickie) Watts Jr., Gregory (Carolyn McWilliams) Watts and Ramona (Bobby) Sweany; sister, Mildred Druen; brother, Warren Watts; two special grandchildren he raised; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services, visitation and burial in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens will be private. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 13, 2020