Donald William "Sonny" Crowe

Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-955-6304
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Obituary
Donald William 'Sonny' Crowe, 86, of Shepherdsville, died on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John William and Mary Thomas (Melton) Crowe.
He is survived by his caregiver and friend, Stacy (Andrew) Charter; and friend, Roy Welch.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, in Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville. Burial will be in Hebron Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30.
Published in The Pioneer News on July 31, 2019
