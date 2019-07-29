Donald William 'Sonny' Crowe, 86, of Shepherdsville, died on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John William and Mary Thomas (Melton) Crowe.
He is survived by his caregiver and friend, Stacy (Andrew) Charter; and friend, Roy Welch.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, in Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville. Burial will be in Hebron Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30.
Published in The Pioneer News on July 31, 2019