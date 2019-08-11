Donna Kay Burden, 61, of Shepherdsville, died on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ethel (Hardin) Hertel; and her brother, Ernest Hertel.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Burden; children, Mike (Angie) Kaiser, Brian (Carol) Burden, Christi Knight and Joe Burden; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Connie, Barbara, Debbie, Rita and Vickey; brother, Johnny; aunt, Louise; uncle, Steve; and nieces, Anita and Brittany (Chris).
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville. Burial will be in Mount Eden Cemetery. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Aug. 14, 2019