Dora Opal (nee Smith) Rosa, 78, of Forest Park, Ill., passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.She was the beloved wife of Ruben Rosa; loving mother of Rafael (Colleen) Rosa, Ana Lucy Chowdhury, Maria Elena Schillinger and Christina White; cherished grandmother of Ethan and Lucas Rosa, Maleeha and Meghna Chowdhury and Ian and Schillinger and Jacob White.Mrs. Rosa was a long-time resident of Shepherdsville. She graduated from Shepherdsville High School in 1959. She served as a teacher's aide at Cedar Grove and Roby Elementary Schools for over 20 years. She was a U.S. Army veteran.Donations in her name to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.

