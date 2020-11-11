Dora Opal (nee Smith) Rosa, 78, of Forest Park, Ill., passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of Ruben Rosa; loving mother of Rafael (Colleen) Rosa, Ana Lucy Chowdhury, Maria Elena Schillinger and Christina White; cherished grandmother of Ethan and Lucas Rosa, Maleeha and Meghna Chowdhury, Karl and Ian and Schillinger and Jacob White.
Mrs. Rosa was a long-time resident of Shepherdsville. She graduated from Shepherdsville High School in 1959. She served as a teacher's aide at Cedar Grove and Roby Elementary Schools for over 20 years. She was a U.S. Army veteran.
Donations in her name to the American Cancer Society
would be appreciated.