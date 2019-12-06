Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Marie (Reese) Phelps. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Mrs. Phelps was born on Aug. 18, 1933, in Coeburn, Va., to the late Chapman Lee Reese and Clara Marie (Miller) Lang. She was a retired educator and administrator for the Bullitt County Public Schools and a former member of the First Baptist Church of Shepherdsville, where she was a deacon and Sunday School teacher.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mount Juliet. She was a longtime member of the Star of Hope Chapter 183 Order of the Eastern Star, former choral member of Sweet Adelines and former member of the Bullitt County Homemakers.

After retirement, she passionately served with the Bullitt County Adult Learning Center and Jail Ministry. She enjoyed with her cherished friends, a book club. Playing piano, researching genealogy, quilting and crocheting were some of her favorite activities.

Among those who preceded her in death were her parents; her loving husband of 62 years, Roger Allen Phelps; a son, Roger Allen Phelps II; and brother, Billy Jean Reese.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Denise (Barry) Swanson; grandchildren, Tyler Swanson, Kayla Swanson, B Ronnie (Erick) Murphy, Rachel Phelps and Roger Allen (Lanie) Phelps III; great-grandchildren, Lannah and Kinnley Murphy and Roger Allen River Phelps IV; daughter-in-law, Roberta Gale Etherton; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express special thanks to the lovely group of ladies who provided excellent care and became a part of the family. The family also wishes to express appreciation to the staff of Maristone.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Interment will be in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Expressions of sympathy may go to the Old Mill/Crossroads Family Resource Center (attn. LeeAnn Lowery, 11540 Highway 44 East, Mount Washington 40047. The family video is at

Doris Marie (Reese) Phelps, 86, of Mount Juliet, Tenn., formerly of Shepherdsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.Mrs. Phelps was born on Aug. 18, 1933, in Coeburn, Va., to the late Chapman Lee Reese and Clara Marie (Miller) Lang. She was a retired educator and administrator for the Bullitt County Public Schools and a former member of the First Baptist Church of Shepherdsville, where she was a deacon and Sunday School teacher.She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mount Juliet. She was a longtime member of the Star of Hope Chapter 183 Order of the Eastern Star, former choral member of Sweet Adelines and former member of the Bullitt County Homemakers.After retirement, she passionately served with the Bullitt County Adult Learning Center and Jail Ministry. She enjoyed with her cherished friends, a book club. Playing piano, researching genealogy, quilting and crocheting were some of her favorite activities.Among those who preceded her in death were her parents; her loving husband of 62 years, Roger Allen Phelps; a son, Roger Allen Phelps II; and brother, Billy Jean Reese.She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Denise (Barry) Swanson; grandchildren, Tyler Swanson, Kayla Swanson, B Ronnie (Erick) Murphy, Rachel Phelps and Roger Allen (Lanie) Phelps III; great-grandchildren, Lannah and Kinnley Murphy and Roger Allen River Phelps IV; daughter-in-law, Roberta Gale Etherton; and a host of nieces and nephews.The family wishes to express special thanks to the lovely group of ladies who provided excellent care and became a part of the family. The family also wishes to express appreciation to the staff of Maristone.Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Interment will be in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.Expressions of sympathy may go to the Old Mill/Crossroads Family Resource Center (attn. LeeAnn Lowery, 11540 Highway 44 East, Mount Washington 40047. The family video is at www.subfuneralhome.com Published in The Pioneer News on Dec. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Pioneer News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close