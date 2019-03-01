Doris Stivers Long, 67, formerly of Shepherdsville, died on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Danville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dorsey Long; parents, Earl and Sophia Newman; sisters, Janet Arlene Beams and Linda Gillispie; and brother, Dennis Newman.
She is survived by her sons, Bobby Stivers, Charles (Carolee) Stivers; sisters, Judy (Jerry) Clapp and Rosie Lawson; six grandchildren; and stepchildren, Mike Long and Deana Long.
Visitation will be from Noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 4, 2019