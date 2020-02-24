Dorothy A. Harrod, 85, of Hillview, died on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Thomas and Sallie Elizabeth Allen; husband, Charles Ray Harrod; daughter, Cindy Ann Harrod; and siblings, Richard Charles Allen, Lucille Dudgeon and Laura Elizabeth Smith.
She is survived by her daughters, Victoria Knight, Debra (Jeff) Hagerman and Karen (Ronnie) Plummer; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on North Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Feb. 26, 2020