Dorothy A. Harrod

Service Information
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-957-5200
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dorothy A. Harrod, 85, of Hillview, died on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Thomas and Sallie Elizabeth Allen; husband, Charles Ray Harrod; daughter, Cindy Ann Harrod; and siblings, Richard Charles Allen, Lucille Dudgeon and Laura Elizabeth Smith.
She is survived by her daughters, Victoria Knight, Debra (Jeff) Hagerman and Karen (Ronnie) Plummer; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on North Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Feb. 26, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.