Dorothy Ernestine McCubbins, 87, of Lebanon Junction, died on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of North Hardin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ega McCubbins; stepson, Donald McCubbins; stepdaughter, Lorraine VanVactor; granddaughter, Misty Cunningham; parents, Marion and Lena Wright Bell; brothers, Hulet, Tommy, Jack, Raymond and Pleas; and sister, Bea Emerson.

She is survived by her son, Mike McCubbins; daughter, Jean Sander, Donna Cothern and Penny Dragoo; with grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday and after 9 a.m. on Monday.



