1/
Dorothy Ernestine McCubbins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Ernestine McCubbins, 87, of Lebanon Junction, died on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of North Hardin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ega McCubbins; stepson, Donald McCubbins; stepdaughter, Lorraine VanVactor; granddaughter, Misty Cunningham; parents, Marion and Lena Wright Bell; brothers, Hulet, Tommy, Jack, Raymond and Pleas; and sister, Bea Emerson.
She is survived by her son, Mike McCubbins; daughter, Jean Sander, Donna Cothern and Penny Dragoo; with grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday and after 9 a.m. on Monday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved