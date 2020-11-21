Dorothy Jane Poston, 90, of Okolona, died on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary (Morris) Reynolds; a grandson, Jerry Parker; and a stepson, Mark Poston.

She is survived by her husband, Melvin D. Poston Sr.; daughters, Linda (Ronnie) Parker and Mary White; son, James (Ruth) Croan; stepson, Melvin D. Poston Jr.; stepdaughter, Dana (John) Brill; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway and John Harper Highway with entombment in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Monday and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.



