Dorothy Jean Sweat, 89, of Lebanon Junction, went to her Heavenly Father on Monday, June 10, 2019.
She was born on April 30, 1930.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Sweat Jr.; a sister; and two brothers.
She is survived by her seven loving children, Brenda McAfee, James (Nancy) Sweat, Eloise (Wayne) Smith, Teresa Huff, Linda (Robert) Moore, Samuel (Connie) Sweat and Sherry (Steve) Phillips; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Lebanon Junction with the Rev. Brian Kenney officiating.
Burial will follow in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Friday, June 14, and after 9 a.m. on Saturday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Autism Speaks.
Published in The Pioneer News on June 12, 2019