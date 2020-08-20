1/
Dorothy Lea Crenshaw
Dorothy Lea Crenshaw, 99, of Louisville, died on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles S. Crenshaw; and parents, Zuell and Elizabeth (Simpson) Hahn.
She is survived by her son, Barry (Karen) Crenshaw; a granddaughter; and a great-granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on North Preston Highway and John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Published in The Pioneer News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, 2020.
