Dudley Ray Moore, 54, of Lebanon Junction, died on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Moore Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Miller; sisters, Pamela Roby, Theresa Hughes and Kimberly Moore; brother, Samuel Moore Jr.; loving companion of 32 years, Keela Hatter.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation after 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Oct. 30, 2019