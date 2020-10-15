1/
Dwight Samuel Hoskins
Dwight Samuel Hoskins, born in Brodhead, Ky., age 66, passed on from this life on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
Dwight and Donita were married at Mill Springs in 1979 and celebrated over 40 years together.
He was a devoted father to their children, Sean and Kelly; a loyal and doting grandfather to Sophia, Anna, Natalie and Ethan; and excited great-grandfather to Beau Henry.
Dwight is also survived by his sisters, Patsy, Birdie and Charlene.
He was best known to all as 'The Doc' or 'Papa' but would answer to anyone who offered a good bourbon. 'The Doc' aka 'Papa' will continue to be remembered as a loving husband, a kind father, a stubborn yet affectionate grandfather, a supportive brother, a great teacher, mentor and coach, and truly a genuine friend. He never knew a stranger, and has given all of us a bright reflection on what it takes to be a great man.
The oft shared Kindness Pledge with a touch of the Hoss: I pledge to myself on this day, to try to be kind in every way. To every person, bit and small, I will help them if they fail. When you love yourself and others too, that is the best that you can doÉmake the day great, or not, the choice is up to you. Ñ Doc
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bishop Watterson High School, 99 E. Cooke Road, Columbus, Ohio 43214.
Due to COVID-19, we ask that visitors wear face mask, pay your respects and then exit. If you wish to congregate with others, please do so outdoors.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Cremation will follow.

Published in The Pioneer News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
10:30 - 02:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Memories & Condolences

8 entries
October 14, 2020
Mr. Hoskins was one of my most memorable educators. Every time I saw him out in public, he was so kind & happy to say hello. He was a positive influence on many young people coming of age, finding their way. Sincerest condolences to his loved ones at this time.
Angela
Student
October 14, 2020
Dwight was a true friend. He was kind to everyone.Dwight always had a smile on his face and had kind words for everyone. He will be greatly missed. RIP Doc!
Elizabeth Montgomery
Coworker
October 14, 2020
I was Vice President of the Booster Club at North Bullitt. He was always so easy to work with. He always supported all our ideas and functions. I will always remember how his smile lit up the room when he came in. Will always cherish his support and friendship !
Mike Reisser
Friend
October 14, 2020
I was blessed to work with him the last four months before I retired. He would walk In a room and care about who you were. He just seemed to have a positive attitude. Before those last four months, I was blessed to be in the same building with him. RIP Doc...
Judith MHugh
Coworker
October 14, 2020
A great man that loved our students and staff at Zoneton Middle School. Always put a smile on my face and had great jokes. The world will miss him dearly.
Beth Simler
Coworker
October 14, 2020
Doc,
You were the happy guy of the Lam Building. You always had something funny to say when you came by our office, always had a great time at Halloween in the office. But most of all you treated everyone with love and respect.
You will be missed.
May God bless and comfort your family during this time of grief.
Brenda Stephens
Brenda K Stephens
Coworker
October 14, 2020
Doc Hoskins was truly a kindhearted and upbeat person. I hold dear the many kindnesses he shared with me when we worked together in JCPS. I extend my sincere condolences to Doc’s family.
Sandy Ledford
Coworker
October 14, 2020
My sincere condolences to you all!! Working with Doc was definitely a exciting opportunity. I'm thankful that we were able to continue our bond after retirement. He will TRULY be missed!!! Thank you Nita for assisting me to keep him in line when he had ADHD! LOL I could share many stories but one I would really like to leave you with, "Blurred Lines" by Robin Thicke!!!! Friday mornings he would make a special request and dance around the office. Now he's dancing in heaven! I LOVE YOU DOC!!! Thank you for placing soo many positive roll models in my life. We became FAMILY!!! "My Party Boss" "Dr. Hoskins" "Doc" "Papa"
LaTonia J Watkins
Coworker
