Dwight Samuel Hoskins, born in Brodhead, Ky., age 66, passed on from this life on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

Dwight and Donita were married at Mill Springs in 1979 and celebrated over 40 years together.

He was a devoted father to their children, Sean and Kelly; a loyal and doting grandfather to Sophia, Anna, Natalie and Ethan; and excited great-grandfather to Beau Henry.

Dwight is also survived by his sisters, Patsy, Birdie and Charlene.

He was best known to all as 'The Doc' or 'Papa' but would answer to anyone who offered a good bourbon. 'The Doc' aka 'Papa' will continue to be remembered as a loving husband, a kind father, a stubborn yet affectionate grandfather, a supportive brother, a great teacher, mentor and coach, and truly a genuine friend. He never knew a stranger, and has given all of us a bright reflection on what it takes to be a great man.

The oft shared Kindness Pledge with a touch of the Hoss: I pledge to myself on this day, to try to be kind in every way. To every person, bit and small, I will help them if they fail. When you love yourself and others too, that is the best that you can doÉmake the day great, or not, the choice is up to you. Ñ Doc

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bishop Watterson High School, 99 E. Cooke Road, Columbus, Ohio 43214.

Due to COVID-19, we ask that visitors wear face mask, pay your respects and then exit. If you wish to congregate with others, please do so outdoors.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Cremation will follow.



