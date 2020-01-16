Earl Akridge

Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY
42748
(270)-358-4151
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Earl Akridge, 83, of LaGrange, a native of Hodgenville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at his residence.
He was retired from Ford Motor Co. in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonza and Lena Mae Wade Akridge; his stepmother, Ruby Akridge; four sisters, Audrey Coy, Ruth Jones, Kathleen Akridge and Lula Murry; and two brothers, Walter Akridge and Lonza Akridge Jr.
He is survived by two daughters, Cindy (Tee) Zehnder of Shepherdsville and Yvonne Clan of LaGrange; a sister, Jean Feger of St. Matthews; a brother, Raymond (Helena) Akridge of Hodgenville; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Dave Woosley officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in White City. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to . Condolences may be expressed online at bennett-bertram.com
Published in The Pioneer News on Jan. 20, 2020
