Eddie 'Edro' Harned, 63, of Lebanon Junction, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
He was a project manager for EH Contruction and a member of Okolona Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Raymond Harned and Phyllis Tracy Ray; and his grandparents, William M.and Lucille Tracy and Curtis and Julia Harned.
He is survived by his loving wife, Terry Phillips Harned; children, Clay (Mitsy) Harned, Lindsay (Kyle) Buege and Kristyn Harned; sisters, Angela Sublett, Nancy Coleman and Crystal Ray; and grandchildren, Piper, Braxton, Avett, Kolton and Penelope.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff at the CVICU at the University of Kentucky Medical Center for the exceptional,compassionate care they provided.
Services will be private with a public celebration of Edro's life to be held at a later date. To express an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, please visit www.trowbridgefh.com
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 18, 2020