Edgar Thomas 'Tommy' Biven, 80, of Cox's Creek, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Thelma Pearl Satterly Biven.
He is survived by his wife of over 55 years, Jessie Smith Biven; two daughters, Kimberly Dawn (Bobby) Nalley and Robin Renee (Michael) Casey; sister, Beatrice Snellen; brother, James Biven; a granddaughter; three grandsons; three great-grandchildren; two step-granddaughters; four step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 17, at Riverview Baptist Church with burial in Riverview Cemetery. McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 13, 2020