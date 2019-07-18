Edna Annette Arnold, 82, of Shepherdsville, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was a Baptist by faith. She was a strong independent woman that enjoyed traveling around the world. She had been on a mission trip to Honduras and visited several other countries. She enjoyed traveling with her sisters, time at the beach, casinos and time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Bertha Simmons; siblings, Willard Simmons, Bill Simmons, Jerry Simmons and Ruth Klapper.
She is survived by her children, LaDonne (Doug) Cooney of Shepherdsville, Cammie Brown of Elizabethtown, Stacy Ogle of Shepherdsville and Jonathan Arnold of Shepherdsville; siblings, Paul (Dorothy) Simmons of Shepherdsville, Betty Sue (Hollis) Dallas of Goodlettsville, Tenn., and Johnny (Judy) Simmons of Louisville; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; along with many other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home on South Preston Highway in Shepherdsville with burial to follow at Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com
Published in The Pioneer News on July 22, 2019