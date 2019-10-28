Edna Sue 'Eddie Sue' Nixon, 59, of Panama City, Fla., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
She was born on Nov. 1, 1959, in Oxon Hill, Md.
Eddie Sue enjoyed going out on the boat, listening to music and dancing. She found joy in making people laugh, feel warm and welcomed. Eddie Sue loved being around family and friends; especially her husband and son. She was an avid Florida State football fan.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Vaughan; mother, Ruby Vaughan; and sister, Priscilla Vaughan.
Those left to cherish Eddie Sue's memory include her husband of 29 years, Edward Lee Nixon; son, Kyle Edward Nixon; siblings, Jimma (Willy) Weber, Morris Vaughan, Mike (Shoreline) Vaughan and Steve (Wanda) Vaughan.
A celebration of Eddie Sue's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Heritage Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. prior to the service. Those wishing to express condolences may do so at www.heritagefhllc.com
Published in The Pioneer News on Oct. 30, 2019