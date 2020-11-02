1/
Edward C. Erwin
Edward C. Erwin, 66, of Mount Washington, died on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorris Edward and Alma Lane Erwin; and a brother, Lonnie Murren.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Rita Erwin; son, Matthew Edward (Asia) Erwin; three sisters, Patricia Passmore, Vivian Fields and Dorothy (Larry) Walker; a brother, Wayne Erwin; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Oct. 30, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with a private burial. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The Pioneer News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 955-7738
