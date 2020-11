Edward C. Erwin, 66, of Mount Washington, died on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital.He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorris Edward and Alma Lane Erwin; and a brother, Lonnie Murren.Eddie is survived by his wife, Rita Erwin; son, Matthew Edward (Asia) Erwin; three sisters, Patricia Passmore, Vivian Fields and Dorothy (Larry) Walker; a brother, Wayne Erwin; and a host of nieces and nephews.Funeral services were held on Friday, Oct. 30, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with a private burial. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital