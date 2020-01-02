Edward M. "Eddie" Eastwood Sr.

Obituary
Edward M. 'Eddie' Eastwood Sr., 75, of Shepherdsville, passed away on Dec. 16, 2019, at Baptist Hospital East.
He was a member of the Shepherdsville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness.
Eddie is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sharon Eastwood; daughters, Malissa (John) Kruse and Michele (Chuck) Roach; one son, Edward (Sheila) Eastwood Jr.; sisters, Judy (Bob) Gregory and Sharon Rose (Wayne) Fisher; best friend, David (Sherry) Johnson; seven grandchildren, Joshua Carey, Toni Eastwood, Victoria Eastwood, Ashley Eastwood, Kayla Eastwood, Marty Eastwood and Breanna Eastwood; four great-grandchildren, Brayden, McKenzie, Harley and Breanna; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Eddie was cremated and a memorial service was held on Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Charles Hamilton Drive in Shepherdsville.
Published in The Pioneer News on Jan. 6, 2020
