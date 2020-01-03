Eileen Helen Miller, 96, of Shepherdsville, died on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Baptist Health.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Joseph Miller; parents, Fred and Mamie Sternick; and siblings, Violet Barnard and Elmer Sternick.
She is survived by her children, Earleen Thompson, Janet Hawkins, Barbara (Dennis) Thompson and Joan Humm; 13 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 27 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home on South Preston Highway in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Jan. 6, 2020