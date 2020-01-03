Eileen Helen Miller

Obituary
Send Flowers

Eileen Helen Miller, 96, of Shepherdsville, died on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Baptist Health.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Joseph Miller; parents, Fred and Mamie Sternick; and siblings, Violet Barnard and Elmer Sternick.
She is survived by her children, Earleen Thompson, Janet Hawkins, Barbara (Dennis) Thompson and Joan Humm; 13 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 27 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home on South Preston Highway in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Jan. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.