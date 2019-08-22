Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Cheatham

Obituary
Elizabeth Ann 'Betty' Cheatham, 83, of Mount Washington, died on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Dalton Cheatham; parents, Wheeler and Roberta Spalding; and siblings, William Spalding and Norma Bulkhead.
She is survived by five children, Charlotte (Donald) Lewis, Debra Bowman, Roger Young, Becky (Steve) Shipman and Michelle (Matt) Revers; brothers, James and Jerry Spalding; sisters, Patricia Spalding and Mary Sue Goff; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home on Bardstown Road in Mount Washington. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday and after Noon on Sunday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Aug. 26, 2019
