Elizabeth Joan Mudd Stratton, 85, of Mount Washington, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Baptist Health.
She was the former Elizabeth Mudd, a native of Lebanon, Ky., and a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Stratton; her granddaughter, Angela Figg; and siblings, Jean Ball, Teresa Wheatley, Rachel Broughton, William, Charles and Louis Mudd.
Betty is survived by her three daughters, Cathy Brumley, Vickie Figg and Maria (Craig) Satterly; two sons, Terry Lee Stratton and Margaret Morgeson; along with 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic that is affecting the world, it is with much regret that all services will be private. Memorial gifts are suggested to Franciscan Missions or .
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 13, 2020
