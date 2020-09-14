Elizabeth Louise Underhill, 84, of Louisville, died on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Simms; sisters, Verna Mae, Juanita and Shirley; son-in-law, Danny; and aunt, Daisy.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Clyde Underhill; children, Diana Underwood, Marina Walker and Clyde (Phyllis) Underhill Jr., Johnny Underhill and Cindy (Charles) Trautwein; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store