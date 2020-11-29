1/
Elliana Joann "Ellie Jo" Whitehall
Elliana Joann 'Ellie Jo' Whitehall, five weeks old, of Lebanon Junction, earned her little angel wings on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her Mimi and Papaw. Sheila and Gary Clinard.
She is survived by her parents, Edelin and Brianna Whitehall; grandparents, Jennie (Gene) Maness and Timothy Whitehall; aunt, Britain (Chester Bowling) Shultz; uncles, Jacob (Abigail), Jonathen and Matthew Whitehall; great-grandparents, Judy Vittitoe, Diane and Larry Redemann and Tom and Peggy Whitehall; and several cousins.
Services, visitation and burial in Penn Run Cemetery will be private. Friends may view the service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Trowbridge Funeral Homes, Lebanon Junction and Boston, Facebook page.

Published in The Pioneer News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2020.
