Elliott Preston Houser, 88, of Bardstown, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on March 8, 1931, in Kingston, N.Y., and was a master machinist for International Harvester, where he retired on April 1, 1986.

He was past commander of Post 5710 in Shepherdsville, a member of the American Legion Post and a member of Bardstown Senior Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius and Emma Houser; wife, Nancy Houser; two sons, Roy Houser and Elliott 'Rusty' Preston Houser Jr.; and a sister, Lois Hauge.

He is survived by his wife, Margretta Dean Perry Dalton Houser; four daughters, Linda (Leonard) Tarrence of Cox's Creek, Diana (Ron) Pennington of Bardstown, Ginny (Lance Mooney) Jamison of Columbia, S.C., and Sally Grice of Aiken, S.C.; two sons, Neil (Bonnie) Houser of Hollywood, S.C., and Jim (Christine) Houser of Adam's Run, S.C.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother, Cornelius (Kathy) Houser of Houston, Texas.

His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pastor Lisa Griffith-Tierney will officiate. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, and after 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23.

