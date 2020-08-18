1/
Elmer Ray Hinkle
Elmer Ray Hinkle, 85, of Mount Washington, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mount Washington, retired from American Air Filter, a member of the Masonic Lodge and a U.S. Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Daisy; sister, Jenny: and brothers, Bill and Eugene.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Donna Kaye Hinkle; daughters, Sharon (Mark) McAdams, Terri Hinkle and Shelli (Gary) Whitmer; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Precious.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Schmid Funeral Home in Mount Washington. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Published in The Pioneer News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
