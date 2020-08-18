Elmer Ray Hinkle, 85, of Mount Washington, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mount Washington, retired from American Air Filter, a member of the Masonic Lodge and a U.S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Daisy; sister, Jenny: and brothers, Bill and Eugene.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Donna Kaye Hinkle; daughters, Sharon (Mark) McAdams, Terri Hinkle and Shelli (Gary) Whitmer; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Precious.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Schmid Funeral Home in Mount Washington. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5.



