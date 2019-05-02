Emilie Eisenreich-Ward, 72, of Lebanon Junction, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Signature Healthcare in Elizabethtown.
She was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church, member of the Gideon Auxiliary of Bullitt County and coordinator for the American Intercultural Student Exchange Program.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Emilie Seebaur Eisenreich.
She is survived by her husband, John Ward; daughter, Katherine (Jimmy) Harris; two siblings; and three grandchildren, Logan, Kylie and Sydney Harris.
There will be a celebration of life scheduled at a later date. Keppel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the cremation arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 6, 2019