Emily Mae Satterley

Service Information
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY
40047
(502)-538-4228
Obituary
Send Flowers

Emily Mae Satterley, 83, formerly of Cub Run, Ky., died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Mount Washington.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond T. Satterley Sr.; a son, John Edward Satterley; her parents, William and Mamie Sneed; and a sister, Edna Jones.
She is survived by her sons, Raymond T. (Dawn) Satterley Jr. and Paul Alan (Cheryl) Satterley; daughters< Loretta Lynn (Thomas) Westcott and Glenda Gail (Lewis) Newman; 20 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on July 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.