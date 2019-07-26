Emily Mae Satterley, 83, formerly of Cub Run, Ky., died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Mount Washington.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond T. Satterley Sr.; a son, John Edward Satterley; her parents, William and Mamie Sneed; and a sister, Edna Jones.
She is survived by her sons, Raymond T. (Dawn) Satterley Jr. and Paul Alan (Cheryl) Satterley; daughters< Loretta Lynn (Thomas) Westcott and Glenda Gail (Lewis) Newman; 20 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on July 29, 2019