Emma Hardin, 94, of Bardstown, died on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Will and May Alcorn; son,Jessie Dean Hardin; and great-granddaughter, Brittany St. Clair.
She is survived by her children, Bobby Lee (Walene) Hardin, Dorothy Hardin, Donald Hardin and Bernie (Sue) Hardin; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at Noon on Friday, Oct. 4, at Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown with burial in New Salem Cemetery. Visitation after 10 a.m. on Friday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Oct. 7, 2019