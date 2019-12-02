Ernest E. White, 67, of Shepherdsville, died on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mary Jane (Thomas) White; son, Jason White; great-grandson, Colton; and three brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia White; daughter, Kim (Mark) Downs, Jessica (William) Kennedy and Angela (Paul) Henry; son, Kevin White; 11 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; step-sister, Charlotte Kidd; and step-brother, David Taylor.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Dec. 1, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow.
Published in The Pioneer News on Dec. 4, 2019