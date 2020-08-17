Ernest Scott Snyder, 55, of Edgewood, Ky., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Lauren Snider; his children, Robert Stephen, Lauren Marie and Erin Nicole Snyder; his sister, Stephanie Matherly; along with his parents, Stephen and Elaine Snyder; and newphews, Stephen Alexander and Anderson Walker Matherly.

Cremation was chosen and due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions to Bernheim Forest.

McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington was in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store