Ernestine Ackerman, 85, of Shepherdsville, died on Friday, May 31, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Pansy Coy; brothers, Billy Smith and Howard (Jap) Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Jessie) Ashbaugh; son, Mike Ackerman; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Shelby Prunty.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Tuesday, June 4, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville with burial in Mount Eden Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon until 8 p.m. on Monday and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
