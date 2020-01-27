Esther J. Taylor, 80, of Shepherdsville, died on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Pauline Scott; son, John Pike; husband, Lindza Taylor; brothers, Danny Scott and Junior Scott; and her sister, Barbara Johnson.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Rogers and Diane Lynch; son, Charles Pike; 12 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Jan. 29, 2020