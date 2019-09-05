Esther Marie Brumley Davenport, 85, returned to the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Baptist Health in Louisville.

She was a native of Spencer County, a retired employee for the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office, a member of OES Chapter 552 and Kings Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James E. 'Dicky' Davenport Sr.; son, James E. 'Jimmy' Davenport Jr.; parents, Roy and Evelyn Cox Brumley; and siblings, George Brumley, Thelma Schueler, Jean McCarty, Peggy Jenkins and Juanita Brumley.

She is survived by two sons, Mark E. 'Eddie' (Susie) and Scott (Jeunet) Davenport; daughter, Sharon (Marvin) Cornell; sister, Nadine Galusha; brothers, Roy Jr. and Tom Brumley; along with 10 grandchildren, B.J., Kristy, Rebecca, Gina, Brandon, Taylor, Austen, James, Victoria and Ansley; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Kings Baptist Church with burial in the Kings Church Cemetery. Friends may visit from 5-8 p.m. on Friday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers are suggested for OES Chapter 552.

