Estill Ray Bridwell Grant, 98, of Mount Washington, died on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert L. and Ethel V. (Simmons) Bridwell; husband, Virgil Duane (Tommy) Grant; daughter, Roberta Gayle Gaddie; grandson, Kendall Scott Grant; daughter-in-law, Martha Grant; brother, Robert Cecil (Eggie) Bridwell; sister, Elnora Foster; nieces, Bonnie Bridwell, Evelyn Owen and Ruby Jenkins; and nephew, Earl Ray Stallings.

She is survived by her sons, Rodney (Joanna) Grant and Kenny Grant; son-in-law, Charlie Gaddie; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, at Schmid Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 24, 2019

