Ethan Tanner Beichler

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethan Tanner Beichler.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ethan Tanner Beichler, 16, returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 10, 2003, in Louisville. He was a sophomore at Bullitt Central High School, where he played on the Cougars basketball team.
He was preceded in death by his aunt, Brook Beichler.
He is survived by h is mother, Brittany (Christopher) Lester; sisters, Makayla Lester, Grace Lester, Brooklyn Lester, Atley Lester, Kaylan Brown and Annie Lester; aunts, Bree Beichler, Bridgett Beichler, Amber (Jerry) Yearns; uncles, Aaron (Kim) Branham and Matthew (Tessa) Lester; grandmother, Shawna (Mike) Salsman; grandfather, Billy (Theresa) Beichler; great-grandmothers, Bev Beichler, Jeri Brooks and Roberta (Ronnie) Nichols.
A memorial service will be held at Noon on Tuesday, March 24, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Monday, March 23, and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.