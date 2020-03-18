Ethan Tanner Beichler, 16, returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

He was born on Dec. 10, 2003, in Louisville. He was a sophomore at Bullitt Central High School, where he played on the Cougars basketball team.

He was preceded in death by his aunt, Brook Beichler.

He is survived by h is mother, Brittany (Christopher) Lester; sisters, Makayla Lester, Grace Lester, Brooklyn Lester, Atley Lester, Kaylan Brown and Annie Lester; aunts, Bree Beichler, Bridgett Beichler, Amber (Jerry) Yearns; uncles, Aaron (Kim) Branham and Matthew (Tessa) Lester; grandmother, Shawna (Mike) Salsman; grandfather, Billy (Theresa) Beichler; great-grandmothers, Bev Beichler, Jeri Brooks and Roberta (Ronnie) Nichols.

A memorial service will be held at Noon on Tuesday, March 24, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Monday, March 23, and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

